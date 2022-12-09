Gear

Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

Black dopp kit with orange zipper pull on an off-white background.
15. Tooletries Koby Dopp Bag

Tooletries’ sleek bag has every quality you need in a Dopp. Its silicone frame is antimicrobial and leak proof, plus easy to clean. It earns highest marks for durability, which is imperative for toiletry kits: Monogrammed leather looks great and all, but it doesn’t do well in transit, on camping trips, or on the wet hotel vanity. Tooletries’ does, with ease.

[$40; tooletries.com]

