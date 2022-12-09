Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

3. Cardon Essentials Set Get it

At a minimum, every person needs three key products in their skincare regimen. First is a trusty, gentle cleanser that never dries skin out. Next are two moisturizers: one with SPF for daytime wear, and one that protects skin as you sleep, especially during winter’s coldest nights. Cardon’s Essentials set checks every box, and is powered by soothing cactus extract.

[$71; cardonskin.com]

