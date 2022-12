4. Anthony Instant Fix Oil Control Get it

If flash photography makes your forehead light up like a Christmas tree, then put this mattifying moisturizer on your list. It uses orange peel, silica, and citronella to tone down oil buildup, while still preserving natural moisture levels. It even minimizes the appearance of any large, overactive pores.

[$30; anthony.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!