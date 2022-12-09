Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

5. Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm Get it

If you cherish your existing body art, or are in the process of getting some new tattoos, make sure you have a protective balm on-hand like Mad Rabbit’s. It helps brighten and preserve color by using a mixture of natural ingredients like beeswax, cocoa butter, shea butter, calendula, and sweet almond. Not only will it moisturize and protect your skin, the balm won’t leave a greasy residue behind. The ingredients are also helpful for keeping harmful environmental stressors from harming skin so you’ll always rock healthy-looking, vibrant ink.

[$18; madrabbit.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!