Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

6. British M Kombucha Shampoo and Mask Get it

It’s time to trash your big-box two-in-one shampoo and conditioner made with harsh chemicals and mystery compounds. Instead, sub in this British M team that uses kombucha to support hair and scalp health. Kombucha, which is fermented black tea, can help balance the scalp’s pH levels since it’s slightly acidic compared to most shampoo’s alkaline makeup that weaken hair follicles. The kombucha extract in both also helps to gently remove environmental pollutants and buildup from hair treatments and dandruff. The mask—like a slightly thicker conditioner—is also packed with propolis extract, royal jelly, collagen, and eight kinds of hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture.

[Shampoo, $36, Mask, $38; sokoglam.com]

