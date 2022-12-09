Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

8. Banshu Hamono 101 Japanese Kamisori Straight Razor Get it

If your shaving game has been feeling stale lately and not providing you with much of an adrenaline rush, why not grab a straight razor and learn how to get a really close shave? And, instead of trusting your throat to a traditional razor, you might as well go all-in and pop for this Japanese beauty. This luxe straight razor for the enthusiast has natch, an exceptionally sharp carbon-steel blade with a bamboo-wrapped handle for a next-level (and sometimes nerve-wracking) single-edge shave.

[$319; fendrihan.com]

