Best Grooming Gifts for the Guy Who Always Looks His Best

9. Supply Single Edge SE Safety Razor

Tired of shelling out ungodly amounts of money for loads of landfill-bound cartridge razors, but aren’t brave enough for a straight razor? Step up your game slightly and with a safety razor like this sleek, solid metal option from Supply. The minimal razor securely holds stainless-steel blades made in Japan ($8 for eight, which last 90 days). It’s especially great for thick, coarse, ingrown-prone hairs, plus boasts special NickStop Technology to reduce cuts by 75 percent.

[$59; supply.co]

