1. Black Diamond Sprinter 500

Running at night comes with inherent visibility issues, but the Sprinter 500, which is specifically designed for running, solves them. While any headlamp offers runners an improved sightline, the Sprinter also includes a rear red flashing tail light so drivers and bikers can see you. Better yet, this new generation has almost double the light output from the outgoing model (500 lumens vs. 275 lumens). The Sprinter 500 comes with a rechargeable battery pack, but it can also run off AAAs. It also has a lockout mode to keep it from accidentally turning on while in your bag or pocket.

[$80; blackdiamondequipment.com]

