10. Petzl Bindi

I used to work with an ultrarunner, and he got me hooked on the Petzl Bindi. Many of his runs started in the dark and ended after sun-up, and he loved how this headlamp easily rolls up for comfortable carrying in a pocket when not in use. Unlike many other options, the Bindi cinches around your head with a thin, paracord-like headband. With its rechargeable battery and 200-lumen output, the light has impressive specs for how small it is. The combination of solid performance, low weight (1.2 ounces), and a low price make it a strong ultralight option.

[$45; petzl.com]

