11. Coast FL19
The Coast FL19 has all the features you really need in a headlamp at a very affordable price point. The headlamp has sufficient output for most tasks (365 lumens), a red light mode, and a reasonable runtime. Plus, Coast allows you to package the FL19 with its compatible rechargeable battery (normally $15) for the same price as the disposable battery option.
[$25; coastportland.com]
