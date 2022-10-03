Gear

Headlamps Guide 2022: 12 Top Options for Running, Hunting, and More

11. Coast FL19

The Coast FL19 has all the features you really need in a headlamp at a very affordable price point. The headlamp has sufficient output for most tasks (365 lumens), a red light mode, and a reasonable runtime. Plus, Coast allows you to package the FL19 with its compatible rechargeable battery (normally $15) for the same price as the disposable battery option.

[$25; coastportland.com]

