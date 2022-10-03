12. Petzl Tactikka +RGB

Hunters know that most of the hard work associated with the sport comes at night. The Petzl Tactikka +RGB provides a useful combination of output and color modes that make it the best choice for hunting and fishing. It has a big, single-button design that is easy to use with gloves, and you can cycle through three color modes—red, green, and blue—to best fit your environment and preserve your night vision. While red is a common nighttime color option, green light can be useful for illuminating fine details in the dark, and blue light is great for picking up game blood trails as well as illuminating and attracting fish. One caveat: Although it is splashproof (IPX4-rated), you will need to keep it out of the rain and water.

[$60; petzl.com]

