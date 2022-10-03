2. Petzl Actik Core
A solid and straightforward headlamp, the Petzl Actik Core covers all the bases. The headlamp is lightweight at just over three ounces, it’s extremely bright (600 lumens), and it casts a long, stable beam. Additionally, the headlamp can run off AAAs, and a rechargeable battery pack is included. There are also plenty of lighting modes that allow you to maximize output, preserve your night vision, or extend battery life. Finally, it’s super reliable—the lamp is guaranteed for five years and the rechargeable battery is guaranteed for two years or 300 charging cycles.
[$75; petzl.com]
