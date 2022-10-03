3. Black Diamond Spot 400
I own two different generations of this light. A direct competitor to the Actik Core, the Spot has a well-deserved following. The newest version puts out 400 lumens and only costs $50. The Spot is super easy to use, boasts 100 meters of beam distance, and can hold up in rough conditions: It’s IPX8-rated to operate while submerged in over a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. It comes with disposable batteries; a rechargeable battery pack is available, though sold separately.
[$50; blackdiamondequpment.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top