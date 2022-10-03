4. Fenix HM70R
A friend of mine works 12-hour shifts at a hospital and commutes by bike year-round. In the winter that means both directions are in the dark, and he swears by Fenix headlamps as a supplement to his bike lights. The HM70R puts out a whopping 1600 lumens, can cast light over 600 feet, and has jaw-dropping runtime (up to 100 hours in its lowest power setting). While it’s overkill for most people, a super bright and consistent beam that shines a long way is crucial for staying safe while biking in the dark.
[$100; fenixlighting.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!