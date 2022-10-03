5. Black Diamond Astro 300-R

If you don’t have a bunch of money to spend on a headlamp, the new Black Diamond Astro 300-R is a budget-conscious win. As with all the brand’s lights, the Astro is light and easy to use. Though it won’t break any light output records, at just $40 it also won’t break your bank. This light is only powered via its lithium-ion rechargeable battery, but for most people that’s perfect. There are less-expensive options out there, but the Astro 300-R skips the headache of disposable batteries and comes with Black Diamond’s excellent three-year lighting warranty.

[$40; blackdiamondequipment.com]

