6. Petzl e+Lite

For anyone who backpacks, hunts, or does any kind of adventuring in the backcountry, this backup headlamp is a must-have. This genius little Petzl e+Lite has saved my butt more than once. Stuff one in every backpack: The e+Lite takes up virtually no space, weighs less than an ounce, has a lockout mode, and can be stored for up to 10 years and still function. With just 40 lumens, I wouldn’t recommend it as a primary light, but if a buddy or I ever forget our headlamp, it’s nice to know we won’t be stranded without illumination. Plus, it has long-running emergency red light and a strobe mode if you need to attract the attention of rescuers.

[$30; petzl.com]

