7. Fenix HM61R Multi-Use

What do you do if you’re working under a car or around the house and can’t quite angle your headlamp to light what you need to see? Fenix asked—and answered—the same question with the HM61R. This well designed light can be detached from the headband and features a magnetic base as well as a belt clip for all kinds of mounting options. The Fenix is waterproof and dustproof and puts out 1200 lumens—more than enough to light the nooks and crannies under a vehicle.

[$90; fenixlighting.com]

