8. Petzl IKO Core
Headlamp headaches are a real thing. For those looking for a less constricted fit, Petzl introduced the IKO Core. In place of a traditional elastic headband, the IKO Core has a semi-rigid design reminiscent of wraparound earbuds—you can even wear it around your neck. The goal is a more comfortable, customizable fit than what’s found in typical headlamps. The light is no slouch either: At 500 lumens, the IKO is plenty bright for most nighttime needs. This simple and innovative headlamp can be run on its rechargeable battery or with AAAs.
[$100; petzl.com]
