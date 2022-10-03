Gear

Headlamps Guide 2022: 12 Top Options for Running, Hunting, and More

9. Black Diamond Onsight 375

Climbing at night can be downright freaky. It comes as no surprise that Black Diamond, a rock climbing company, developed a headlamp specifically for the sport. The Onsight 375 was designed with two modes: a long-distance, high-lumen beam for route finding, and a shorter-distance, lower-output beam for illuminating holds during actual climbing. The Onsight offers excellent water and dust resistance, too. This light is a no-brainer for crag hounds who climb after dark.

[$60; blackdiamondequipment.com]

