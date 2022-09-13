10. Best for City Cycling: Poc Myelin Get It

Safety and sustainability should go hand in hand. The Myelin city/commuter helmet is made to be deconstructed at the end of its useful life. Built with 50 percent recycled material and a well-vented, fabric-weave shell over an EPS liner, the Myelin uses strategically placed fasteners instead of glues and laminates. When it’s time to retire the helmet, the fasteners can be cut, and the pieces of the helmet can be recycled. The Myelin uses a quick-to-adjust snap fit head harness similar to what you’d find in a baseball cap. The straps are made from a single piece of webbing that crisscross at the crown to keep it secure. Extensive computational fluid dynamics testing has been done to make it as aero as possible, cutting turbulence when you’re cruising.

[$100; pocsports.com]

