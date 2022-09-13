4. Best for Rafting: NRS Havoc Livery Helmet Get It

The best universal rafting helmet we’ve found, NRS Havoc uses a glued-in EVA foam liner under an ABS plastic shell for durable protection that weighs in at a pound. The helmet fits most heads, as its knob-tightened, ratchet-adjust DialFit system toggles from 55-59 cm. The adjustable chin strap and interior of the helmet have plush, fit-enhancing pads along high-impact points to prevent rattling and chafing. There’s plenty of ventilation and drainage too: Six ports do double duty allowing air and water in and out. Sure, you can spend more money for a more custom fit, but this helmet gets the job done at a price that can’t be beat.

[$53; nrs.com]

