Gear

Best Helmets for High-impact Sports That Offer Superior Protection

Black checkered S1 Lifer helmet
7
Courtesy Image 2 / 7

5. Best for InLine Skating: S1 Lifer

Get It

Skaters don’t have to sacrifice style to rock S1’s low-profile Lifer. The helmet comes in 42 colors, as well as retro, visor, and full-face versions, all up to size XXL. But those aren’t the only reasons we love it. It’s one of the safest skate helmets out there. It’s well-vented, so you can wear it all day without getting clammy, and S1 sells a helmet fit kit to help you dial in maximum comfort. S1 Lifer is also certified for high and multiple impacts, making it a shoo-in for skating, long boarding, roller derby, and scooter riding.

[From $68; S1helmets.com]

bike helmets for men

Ride in Style (and Safely) With These Bike Helmets for Men

Because a helmet isn't just a helmet. It's an insurance policy against your need for adventure.
Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear