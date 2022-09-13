6. Best for Climbing: Black Diamond Capitan MIPS Get It

MIPS has been around for a while, but this is one of the first climbing helmets to use it. The MIPS system reduces the rotational forces on your brain if your head strikes a rock or the ground at an angle. By diffusing and slowing oblique impacts to the helmet, there’s less torque on your brain, which can help you walk away from an accident instead of ending up temporarily or permanently incapacitated. Capitan MIPS is Black Diamond’s most durable helmet. It has extra coverage on the sides and back that work in tandem with the MIPS liner to protect you from all angles. The sleek helmet fuses EPP foam with EPS foam for maximum impact absorption. Dial in the low-profile suspension system, then rope up and start climbing. Integrated headlamp clips have an elastic keeper on the back to secure your light, so even if you haven’t topped out by dusk, you’re equipped to keep on climbing.

[$120; blackdiamondequipment.com]

