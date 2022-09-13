7. Best for Skiing: Marker Phoenix 2 MIPS Get It

A helmet that can adapt as temps toggle between deep winter freeze and spring corn, Marker’s Phoenix 2 MIPS has best-in-class rotational protection as well as Marker’s adaptive polymer (MAP) for directional impact defense. The helmet’s ear pads can be swapped or removed to match your preference, head shape, conditions, and season. The Phoenix 2 uses a 360-degree fit system to keep your head centered in the helmet for comfort and safety. In-molded air channels keep goggles and glasses from fogging, and can be opened or closed on piste—even with gloves on. The Fidlock snap buckle also saves you from removing gloves pulling the helmet on or off. Bonus: Phoenix MIPS comes with two washable, interchangeable liners—a sweat-absorbent XDry liner and a cozy fleece one.

[$299; marker.net]

