8. Best for Hockey: CCM Fitlite FL 500

CCM’s Fitlite FL 500 has a high-density polyethylene shell with a side adjustment system that shifts the helmet front to back to find where your head is centered and best protected. The multi-density, closed-cell foam synthetic rubber foam liner is 25 percent thicker than in other CCM helmets, with better impact energy absorption than ever before. Closed cell foam is paired with wicking, open-cell memory foam that feels dry against skin and helps diffuse sweat, as does front and rear vents. Your temples and base of your skull are protected by D30 foam, which instantly transitions from pliable to protective on impact. And the helmet is compatible with CCM’s FM500 cage, which shields players’ faces without blocking visibility. The only downside—all the extra protection weighs a little more.

[$220; us.ccmhockey.com]

