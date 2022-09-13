9. Best for Dirt Biking: Leatt Helmet Kit Moto 9.5 with 6.5 Iris Goggle Get It

The science is clear: Rotational impacts can mess you up, even if you’re wearing a helmet. Leatt came up with a proprietary solution to reduce trauma in the case of an angled impact. Its 360-degree turbine discs are constructed from energy-absorbing material to reduce, direct, and deflect impact energy by 30 to 40 percent. It can also reduce the severity of a concussion. TheMoto 9.5’s lightweight carbon shell covers four densities of impact foam and a stretchy comfort liner that gives the helmet the feel of a custom fit. Large, vented channels provide aeration and an extendable visor breaks away in a crash to minimize head and neck injury. New for 2022, the helmet now has a high-performance certification (ECE 22.06), in addition to being ECE and DOT certified. Also new for 2022: the Moto 9.5 comes with free goggles that mate perfectly with the helmet. Emergency cheek pad removal and a hydration side port are awesome features, too.

[$600; leatt.com]

