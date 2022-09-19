Gear

Hiking Boots Guide 2022: 10 Pairs for Hitting the Trail This Fall

Grey and black Vasque Torre AT GTX on a white background. hiking boots
by Jack Haworth

1. Vasque Torre AT GTX

No matter where the switchbacks lead, you’ll trek with confidence in this high-tech design from Vasque. The Torre AT GTX boots feature advanced technology like lightweight, high-grip Vibram Wavelength II outsoles, a Gore-Tex waterproof lining, and a mesh and suede leather upper that breathes well and flexes with your feet. The high-rebound footbed adds comfort for long days on the trail.

[$210; vasque.com]

