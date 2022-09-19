Gear

Hiking Boots Guide 2022: 10 Pairs for Hitting the Trail This Fall

by Jack Haworth

10. Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot

The Newton Ridge Plus II from Columbia offers premium value and performance. The polyurethane-coated leather upper provides comfort and style, while its waterproof, seam-sealed construction keeps out rain and mud. The lightweight midsole offers excellent cushion for long days on the trail, and the Omni-Grip non-marking rubber outsole delivers reliable traction. 

[$100; columbia.com]

