10. Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking BootGet It
The Newton Ridge Plus II from Columbia offers premium value and performance. The polyurethane-coated leather upper provides comfort and style, while its waterproof, seam-sealed construction keeps out rain and mud. The lightweight midsole offers excellent cushion for long days on the trail, and the Omni-Grip non-marking rubber outsole delivers reliable traction.
[$100; columbia.com]
