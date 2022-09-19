Gear

Hiking Boots Guide 2022: 10 Pairs for Hitting the Trail This Fall

Black Arc’teryx Aerios AR Mid GTX Boot on a white background. hiking boots
by Jack Haworth

2. Arc’teryx Aerios AR Mid GTX Boot

Staying true to the brand’s reputation for premium outdoor gear, this hiking boot from Arc’teryx checks all the boxes. The 3D-molded ankle collar provides support without being restrictive, the Gore-Tex lining keeps splashes and rain from soaking your feet, and the Vibram XS Trek outsole creates confidence underfoot. Added bonus: The blacked-out colorway looks extra cool.

[$260; arcteryx.com]

