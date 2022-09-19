2. Arc’teryx Aerios AR Mid GTX BootGet It
Staying true to the brand’s reputation for premium outdoor gear, this hiking boot from Arc’teryx checks all the boxes. The 3D-molded ankle collar provides support without being restrictive, the Gore-Tex lining keeps splashes and rain from soaking your feet, and the Vibram XS Trek outsole creates confidence underfoot. Added bonus: The blacked-out colorway looks extra cool.
[$260; arcteryx.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top