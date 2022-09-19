3. Jack Wolfskin Vojo 3 Texapore MidGet It
A solid boot for lengthy day hikes, the Vojo 3 will keep you marching forward in both wet and dry conditions. An aggressive tread pattern provides excellent traction, especially on wet trails, while a Texapore Pro lining on the suede leather and synthetic upper blocks water. A cushioned EVA midsole and a polyurethane insole keep your feet happy even when the mile count heads into double digits. At under $150, it’s also one of the more affordable hiking boots on the market.
[$130; us.jackwolfskin.com]
