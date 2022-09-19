4. Danner Mountain LightGet It
While style in the wilderness isn’t worth much, these old-school boots from Danner will earn you some cred on the trail. The Mountain Light is a re-release of one of Danner’s most beloved hiking boots. The full-grain leather upper offers throwback looks, and it’s paired with modern tech including Vibram Kletterlift outsoles and waterproof Gore-Tex liners for top trail performance.
[$440; danner.com]
