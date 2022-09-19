Gear

Hiking Boots Guide 2022: 10 Pairs for Hitting the Trail This Fall

by Jack Haworth

4. Danner Mountain Light

While style in the wilderness isn't worth much, these old-school boots from Danner will earn you some cred on the trail. The Mountain Light is a re-release of one of Danner's most beloved hiking boots. The full-grain leather upper offers throwback looks, and it's paired with modern tech including Vibram Kletterlift outsoles and waterproof Gore-Tex liners for top trail performance.

