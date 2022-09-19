5. Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-TexGet It
The X Ultra 4 is an agile boot designed to handle any obstacle the trail throws your way. Inspired by trail running shoes, this boot offers high-performance features including shock absorbing EVA foam, a molded insert or “chassis” embedded in the sole for increased support and stability, and an all-terrain outsole for dependable grip on loose, slippery surfaces. Additionally, an OrthoLite sock liner ups the comfort factor, and a Gore-Tex liner keeps water at bay.
[$165; salomon.com]
