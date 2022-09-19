6. Hoka Anacapa Mid GTXGet It
Hoka is primarily known for its running shoes, and the brand has integrated running shoe tech into this ultra-comfortable hiking boot. The extended-heel sole design—a hallmark of Hoka’s running kicks—reduces impact forces and promotes a smoother heel-to-toe transition. Other noteworthy features include premium waterproof nubuck leather on the upper, a Gore-Tex waterproof lining, and a Vibram Megagrip outsole.
[$185; hoka.com]
