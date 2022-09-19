7. Scarpa Rush Mid GTXGet It
An all-around hiking boot with a bevy of innovative features, the Rush Mid GTX from Scarpa creates a secure feel with each step. The all-synthetic upper has a Gore-Tex lining for waterproof protection, while a sock-like stretch fabric incorporated into the tongue wraps the foot for enhanced comfort and fit. The grippy outsole is designed with a rocker shape for increased agility, while the durable heel frame adds support where you need it most.
[$199; us.scarpa.com]
