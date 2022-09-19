8. REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots Get It

A backpacker at REI is like a kid in a candy store. With so much fun gear in one place, it’s easy to miss great finds like REI’s Flash Hiking Boots. This pair offers hikers an ideal combination of lightweight performance, durable protection, and excellent value. The comfortable sock-like upper is made from recycled polyester, and a waterproof, breathable lining provides protection against both rain and terrain. The insoles were designed with help from podiatrists to ensure maximum support and comfort, while the chunky tread on the rubber outsoles provides anti-slip grip on all kinds of terrain.

[$150; rei.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!