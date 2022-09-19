9. Merrell Moab Speed Mid Gore-TexGet It
The Merrell Moab has been a staple in the hiking boot industry for a decade. The Moab Speed improves on its predecessor by reducing weight while still providing the protection, grip, comfort, and support hikers and backpackers need. A FloatPro foam midsole saves weight without sacrificing cushioning, a rock plate in the sole adds protection for your feet, and a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane keeps them dry. On the bottom, the grippy Vibram EcoStep outsole offers sure grip in wet or dry conditions. It’s a go-to boot for warm weather adventures.
[$170; merrell.com]
