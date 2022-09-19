Gear

Hiking Boots Guide 2022: 10 Pairs for Hitting the Trail This Fall

Grey and green Merrell Moab Speed Mid Gore-Tex on a grey background. hiking boots
10
Merrell Moab Speed Mid Gore-TexCourtesy Image 9 / 10
by Jack Haworth

9. Merrell Moab Speed Mid Gore-Tex

The Merrell Moab has been a staple in the hiking boot industry for a decade. The Moab Speed improves on its predecessor by reducing weight while still providing the protection, grip, comfort, and support hikers and backpackers need. A FloatPro foam midsole saves weight without sacrificing cushioning, a rock plate in the sole adds protection for your feet, and a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane keeps them dry. On the bottom, the grippy Vibram EcoStep outsole offers sure grip in wet or dry conditions. It’s a go-to boot for warm weather adventures. 

[$170; merrell.com]

