Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

10. Camp Chef Apex 24 Hybrid Grill

The Camp Chef Apex 24 is just about the most versatile grill you can own. The four-burner model offers the flexibility to have hot and cool sides for longer cooks—or pedal-to-the-metal high heat for burgers. A 30-pound hopper on one side means it’ll smoke like a traditional pellet cooker, while the other end’s griddle is ready for smash burgers or to crust up a smoked steak. That griddle is ready to handle pancakes and bacon for breakfast, or upgrade it to a pizza oven for family-style dinners.

[$2,200; campchef.com]

