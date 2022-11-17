Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

11. Lodge 12-inch Seasoned Carbon Steel Skillet Get it

While we love cast-iron cookware for its heat retention and durability, on a Tuesday night we don’t feel like waiting 20 minutes for the pan to come up to temperature. Carbon Steel is cast iron’s thinner, more responsive, but still bombproof cousin. The Lodge 12-inch Seasoned Carbon Steel Skillet cooks over any fuel (even outside) and develops a better, stronger non-stick coating the more you use it. With a wide flat bottom, this pan handles nearly any cooking task that is not overly acidic, and the weight is a fraction of dense cast iron.

[$50; lodgecastiron.com]

