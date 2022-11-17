Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

12. Challenger Bread Pan Get it

If you’re still keeping up with the early pandemic’s sourdough-making craze, you can ratchet up the quality of those loaves with the Challenger Bread Pan. Designed by a baker, the cast-iron oblong pan replaces a Dutch oven with a wide, flat bottom that accommodates round, oval, and baguettes, and is easier to load than a deep pot. With plenty of internal space to encourage rise, the two parts seal tightly to trap steam (or you can toss in some ice) and the lid has multiple handles to make managing the rocket hot metal a bit easier.

[$299; challengerbreadware.com]

