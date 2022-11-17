Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

13. Spicewalla 18 Pack Kitchen Essentials Collection Get it

The easiest—and least expensive—way to enhance food is by playing around with different salts, spices, and herbs. The Spicewalla 18 Pack Kitchen Essentials Collection has more than a dozen of 1.9-ounce (or less) sealed tins that cover everything from the basics like cinnamon and oregano to lesser known, but still useful, herbs de Provence and fennel. Like a spice rack in a box, each of the tins is the perfect amount to test several flavors, but not so much you have to worry about them going stale.

[$85; spicewallabrand.com]

