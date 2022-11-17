Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

14. Lifestraw Home 10-Cup Pitcher Get it

Breaking free of plastic bottle use in the home is easy—just about any pitcher-style filter will improve the taste of your tap. But the Lifestraw Home 10 Cup pitcher is one of the few that targets bacteria and parasites, like a camping filter would, while also removing microplastics that many filters miss. The glass design looks good enough to leave out on the counter. Even though it yanks out pharmaceuticals, it cleans with a good flow rate, so you’re not waiting around for fresh water.

[$45; lifestraw.com]

