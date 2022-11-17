Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

15. Tovala Smart Oven Get it

Gone are the days when toaster ovens were simple appliances for college kids who didn’t have a real oven. Nowadays, the compact ovens can do way more than a conventional one, and the Tovala is near the pinnacle of modern “toaster” ovens. It not only does way more than toast—air fry, steam, broil, bake, reheat—it also has WiFi and a scanner that can automatically adjust itself to perfectly cook meals from Tovala in under 20 minutes. You can even scan the bar code on over a thousand frozen and other pre-packed meals straight from the grocery store. When you feel like whipping up your own creation, just open the app, find a meal from the hundreds of presets, follow a few steps, push “Cook,” and the Tovala takes care of the rest.

[From $99; tovala.com]

