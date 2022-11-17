Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

16. Lomi Composter Get it

The toaster oven-sized Lomi plugs into the wall to deliver a steady mild heat to your kitchen’s food scraps. Fill it with scraps of produce, bread, proteins, and even grass clippings and in as little as four hours it converts that waste into a fertilizer you can spread around indoor and outdoor plants, or toss into the trash. Unlike traditional compost, this is fast, has no smells, is hands-off, and won’t attract any bugs or pests. Fill it with scraps before and after dinner, and it will convert that into a steady stream of an earthy soil amendment.

[$499; lomi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!