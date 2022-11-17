Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

3. Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro Get it

Connected kitchen appliances often leave analog cooks behind. But the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro suits both. A connected app can guide those who want step-by-step instructions, and the oven modulates temperature on autopilot. The countertop convection oven handles everything from broiling to air frying, and the app lets you get more granular to, say, fire up just the bottom element to crisp up pizza.

[From $500; breville.com]

