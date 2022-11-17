Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

4. Staub 4 Piece Stackable Cast Iron Set Get it

With a build that you can bequeath to your children and versatility to suit nearly any meal, cast-iron cookware checks many boxes—but easy storage isn’t one of them. The Staub 4 Piece Stackable Set nests a universal lid, 10-inch-wide grill pan, and 3½-quart braiser inside a 5⅕-quart Dutch oven to take up 30 percent less space in your cabinets. While this is some of the best French cast iron around, you’ll want to hold onto the rubber bumpers to protect the enameled finish while in storage.

[$580; zwilling.com]

