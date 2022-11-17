Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

5. ThermoWorks Square Dot Thermometer Get it

From the oven’s dial to the gauge on a grill’s lid, built-in oven thermometers never accurately represent what’s going on with your food. The split screen on the ThermoWorks Square Dot can simultaneously track ambient air temperature in an oven or grill and the inside of everything—from steak to sourdough—with a 4½-inch-long probe. Or spring for a second probe ($19) and track two foods at once, like a chicken and pork butt on a smoker. Lab calibrated with 5,000 hours on a pair of AAA batteries, the up and down arrows couldn’t be simpler to use.

[$69; thermoworks.com]

