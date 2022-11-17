Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

6. Halo Versa­16 Outdoor Pizza Oven Get it

The trickiest part about using a backyard pizza oven is the narrow time frame you have to rotate the pie inside a tight cavity that’s north of 900 degrees. Miss the timing and the result is either undercooked dough or a carbonized crust. A tiny, battery-powered motor under the Halo Versa­16 Outdoor Pizza Oven rotates a cordierite stone floor over an infrared heating element to crisp the underside while 950-degree heat cooks the top of a 16-inch pie in about five minutes. The portable build can sit on nearly any surface and burn small camp fuel canisters or larger 20-pound propane tanks.

[$500; halo-pg.com]

