Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

7. Tumbler Diamond Rolling Knife Sharpener

A sharp knife is a joy to use, and safer, but until now most home tools were bulky, or required a very steady hand to get a straight edge. But the Tumbler Diamond Rolling Knife Sharpener relies on your countertop to deliver a true edge. This two-part system holds the knife still with magnets, edge up, while a roller breezily sharpens the blade. Opt to hold European knives at 20 degrees, or Japanese-style ones at 15 degrees, before sharpening or honing the tool in a few passes without much fuss.

[$98; tumblerware.com]

