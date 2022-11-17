Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

8. Black + Decker Bev Get it

A cocktail is welcomed at any point during the year, but especially around the holidays when canned mix drinks feel out of place. That’s why the Black + Decker Bev is the perfect self-serve bartender. From Manhattan to Mai Tai, pop in any of Bartesian’s pods (about $2.50 each), load the machine with five base spirits and water, then press the mix button. The Bev’s scanner reads the barcode on the pods, pulls the appropriate liquor, and mixes a drink into your glass in less than a minute—about as easy as a K-Cup coffee machine.

[$299; blackanddecker.com]

