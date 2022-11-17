Best Holiday Gifts for the Home Chef

9. GIR 3-Piece Spatula Set Get it

Knives and pans get a lot of attention in the kitchen, but don’t underestimate the simple pleasure of using a well-designed spatula that’s safe to use on everything from a ripping hot cast-iron Dutch oven to a delicate non-stick skillet. Unlike two-piece spatulas which can harbor gunk, or wood ones that don’t last in the dishwasher, the unibody GIR 3-Piece Spatula Set is made from worry-free silicone that’s BPA- and BPS-free, heatproof to 550 degrees, dishwasher safe, and available in a range of shapes to do everything from shove around scrambled eggs to scrape the last little bit out of the mayo jar.

[$31; gir.co]

